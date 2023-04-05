SSC CGL 2023 notification out: Know how to apply

SSC CGL 2023 application process commenced at ssc.nic.in | Official

Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in till May 4.

The candidates can make changes in their applications from May 7 to May 8. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 7,500 vacancies in various departments.

The applictaion fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

Direct link to apply

SSC CGL 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website: ssc.nic.in

Register and proceed further with the application

Upload all the necessary documents

Pay your application fee

Lastly submit the form and keep a hard copy of it saved for future references.