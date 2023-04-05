 SSC CGL 2023 notification out: Know how to apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC CGL 2023 notification out: Know how to apply

SSC CGL 2023 notification out: Know how to apply

The Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification. Intrested candidates can apply at the official website- ssc.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL 2023 application process commenced at ssc.nic.in | Official

Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in till May 4.

The candidates can make changes in their applications from May 7 to May 8. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 7,500 vacancies in various departments.

The applictaion fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

Direct link to apply

SSC CGL 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website: ssc.nic.in

  • Register and proceed further with the application

  • Upload all the necessary documents

  • Pay your application fee

  • Lastly submit the form and keep a hard copy of it saved for future references.

Read Also
UPSC ESE mains 2023 exam to be held on June 25; check notification at upsc.gov.in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CGL 2023 notification out: Know how to apply

SSC CGL 2023 notification out: Know how to apply

Himachal's former secretary of staff service commission arrested in paper leak case

Himachal's former secretary of staff service commission arrested in paper leak case

MP govt to set up 730 PM SHRI schools for quality education to children

MP govt to set up 730 PM SHRI schools for quality education to children

UKPSC debars nine candidates from attempting exams for 5 yrs due to unfair means

UKPSC debars nine candidates from attempting exams for 5 yrs due to unfair means

MAH BHMCT 2023: Registration will end today; Know how to apply

MAH BHMCT 2023: Registration will end today; Know how to apply