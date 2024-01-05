 SSC JE 2023 Final Result Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here
SSC JE 2023 Final Result Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC JE 2023 result was declared on November 17, 2023, and then Paper-II CBT was conducted on December 4, 2023.

Updated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
SSC JE 2023 Final Result Out | SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC JE Final Result 2023 today, on January 5. Those candidates who took the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2023 can access and obtain their final results from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The official notification reads, "Result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 was declared on 17.11.2023. Thereafter, Paper-II (Computer Based Examination) of the Examination was conducted on 04.12.2023."

Direct Link to download result here

Steps to download SSC JE Final Result 2023:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Then on the homepage, go to the Result section in the menu.

Now click on the JE tab and then click on the result link given against "Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 - Candidates in Roll Number Order provisionally shortlisted for Document Verification and further selection Process."

A PDF will open on the screen, check the names of selected candidates.

Download the PDF and take its printout for further use.

