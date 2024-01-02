SSC Exam Calendar 2024: Here's How To Check Schedule | Representative Image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled the SSC Exam Calendar 2024, outlining the schedule for examinations slated to be conducted in May and June 2024. Aspirants can review the exam dates on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The official schedule indicates various examinations, including the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 Paper I scheduled for May 6, 7, and 8, 2024. Additionally, the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 9, followed by the JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I on May 10, and the SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I on May 13, 2024.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 Paper I is set for May 9, 10, and 13, 2024, while the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 Paper I is scheduled for June 4, 5, and 6, 2024.

To access the SSC Exam Calendar 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

2. Click on the SSC Exam Calendar 2024 link for May and June, available on the home page.

3. Open the new PDF file to view the dates.

4. Download and keep a hard copy of the schedule for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to refer to the official SSC website for additional details and updates related to the examinations.