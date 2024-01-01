Odisha Welcomes 482 New Post-Graduate Instructors In Non-Government Aided Higher Secondary Schools | Representative Image

On Friday, 482 post-graduate instructors in all joined Odisha's non-government aided higher secondary schools. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged teachers to embrace technology as a tool to make teaching more engaging and to stay current on academic breakthroughs while speaking at an induction event.

According to him, their in-depth knowledge and proficiency in a variety of areas will change the classroom environment and have a beneficial impact on students' learning. One measure of societal and personal growth is the caliber of education. According to Patnaik, this government gives education first priority.

“In-depth knowledge and expertise in different subjects will transform the classroom ecosystem and influence the learning of students in a positive manner,” he said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Development of schools in Odisha

He said that higher secondary schools have experienced a major transition in terms of IT tool usage and infrastructure under the 5T (transformational program). According to him, up to 110 high schools were promoted to higher secondary status, and those have only recently begun operations.

According to Sudam Marndi, Minister of School and Mass Education, women make up about 50% of newly hired PGTs. He went on to say that this is a sign of the state's increasing recognition of women and their strength. Aswathi S, the secretary for school and mass education, was there.

(With inputs from PTI)