OPSC Announces 1375 Vacancies For Post Graduate Teachers In Odisha, Check Details

OPSC Announces 1375 Vacancies For Post Graduate Teachers In Odisha | Representative image

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has unveiled a substantial opportunity for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) through the release of the OPSC PGT Notification 2024 PDF. Candidates holding master's degrees seeking teaching positions within Odisha state can submit their applications for the OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024, which features 1375 vacancies within the Department of School and Mass Education.

Vacancy Details

The 1375 PGT vacancies across various subjects will be filled through a two-stage selection process involving a Written Test, Personality Test, and Interview.

Application Window

Interested candidates can apply online from December 31, 2023, through the official OPSC website [https://www.opsc.gov.in/](https://www.opsc.gov.in/). The application deadline is set for March 2, 2024.

Salary and Tenure

Selected candidates will be designated as temporary employees under Pay Level 10 as per the ORSP Rules 2017. These positions are likely to transition into permanent roles.

Important Dates

Notification Release: December 30, 2023

Online Application Commencement: December 31, 2023

Application Deadline: March 2, 2024

Subject-wise Vacancies

The OPSC PGT Recruitment 2024 boasts subject-specific vacancies across various disciplines, with 461 positions reserved for women candidates.

Here's a glimpse of the subject-wise vacancies:

- English: 193 vacancies (63 reserved for women)

- Economics: 151 vacancies (50 reserved for women)

- History: 141 vacancies (46 reserved for women)

- Odia: 223 vacancies (75 reserved for women)

- Physics: 63 vacancies (21 reserved for women)

- Mathematics: 40 vacancies (13 reserved for women)

- Political Science: 142 vacancies (47 reserved for women)

- And many more across multiple disciplines.

Candidates interested in applying for these teaching positions can access the detailed subject-wise vacancies, qualifications, age limits, and application processes via the OPSC PGT Notification 2024 PDF available on the official website.

This recruitment drive offers a significant chance for qualified candidates to embark on a teaching career in Odisha's esteemed educational institutions.