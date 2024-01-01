Telangana SSC Exam 2024 Schedule Released: Dates And Timetable

Representative image

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has revealed the timetable for the Telangana SSC Exam 2024. Students preparing for the upcoming examination can find all the essential details on the official website @bse.telangana.gov.in. The exams are set to kick off on March 18, 2024, and will run until April 2, 2024.

Key Details:

Exam Dates and Duration:

The Telangana SSC Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place over a span of 16 days, starting from March 18 and concluding on April 2. The exams will run for a duration of 3 hours each, with timings set between 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Subject Sequence:

The examination series commences with the First Language Paper on March 18 and wraps up with the SSC Main Language Paper-11 on April 2, 2024.

How to Check TS SSC Exam Timetable 2024:

To access the TBSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Date Sheet, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Open any web browser and navigate to the official website @bse.telangana.gov.in.

Locate for the specific link dedicated to the 10th date sheet for the year 2024 on the homepage.

Once the link is located, click on it to open the PDF file containing the detailed Class 10 date sheet.

Save the exam schedule PDF to your device by selecting the download option.

Ensure to keep the downloaded PDF file accessible for future reference, facilitating easy access to the exam schedule when needed.

As the examination dates approach, students are advised to stay updated with any further announcements or changes through the official website.