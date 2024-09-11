SSC Issues Warning Of Strict Legal Action Against Malpractices In Recruitment Exams; Check Official Notice Here

Using illegal methods during exams can lead to disqualification from the examination. | SSC official website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a strong warning to individuals involved in exam malpractices as it has identified individuals involved in disclosing and sharing examination content via social media platforms such as YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

In an official notice dated September 10, the commission warned that strict action will be taken against those engaging in unfair practices during exams.

The notice states that using illegal or restricted methods during exams constitutes serious misconduct, leading to possible disqualification or barring from the examination.

The commission also emphasised that publishing, reproducing, transmitting, facilitating transmission, storing, or unauthorized possession of test content are severe offenses that may result in legal action.

Official notice

“The Commission has time & again brought to the notice of candidates and other stakeholders that anyone found to be disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission & storage of test contents in any form of any information therein in whole or part thereof or by any means i.e. verbal or written, electronic or mechanical or taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content will be considered as serious misconduct & will be debarred/disqualified from the exam,” reads the notification

The Commission further stated that disciplinary and legal action will be taken against candidates or individuals involved in illegal activities as per the rules. It also added that such cases may be reported to the police if necessary.