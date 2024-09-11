SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here

On September 11, 2024, the Central Reserve Police Force made the SSC GD Constable PST/PET hall tickets available. Candidates can download their admit card from the CRPF's official website, rect.crpf.gov.in, if they plan to appear in the PST/PET and DV/DME exams.

The official notice states that starting on September 23, 2024, PST/PET events, DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) Eam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/shortlisted candidates are planned.

Upon appearing for the exam, each candidate must have a printed copy of their e-admit card for PST/PET and DV/DME.

Age limit

The age range for candidates to be eligible for the SSC GD 2025 is 18 to 23 years old. They should have been born on January 2, 2002, or January 1, 2007 (both dates included). According to government regulations, candidates from reserved categories are granted an age relaxation.

How to download?

-Visit rect.crpf.gov.in, the CRPF's official website.

-From the homepage, select the SSC GD Constable PST/PET admit card 2024 link.

-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to provide the necessary login credentials.

-After finishing, select "Submit."

-It will show your admit card on the screen.

-Examine the admit card and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.



Out of the 46617 posts that SSC GD will fill, 12076 belong to the BSF, 13632 to the CISF, 9410 to the CRPF, 1926 to the SSB, 6287 to the ITBP, 2990 to the AR, and 296 to the SSF. Interested parties may visit the SSC website for additional pertinent information.