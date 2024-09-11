UP Police Constable Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key OUT, Raise Objection By September 15

Official Website

The UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the August 23 examination has been made available by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Candidates can use uppbpb.gov.in, the official UPPBPB website, to view and get the provisional key. The provisional answer key for the August 23 exam has been released, and candidates have until September 15, 2024, to raise objection.

The answer key and objection window for each exam day will be made available independently on different dates, as per the Board's official announcement. 60,244 Constable positions within the organisation will be filled by UPPBPB.

How to check answer key?

-Go to uppbpb.gov.in to access the official UPPBPB website.

-On the main page, click the link for UPPBPB UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024.

-Candidates will be prompted to enter their date of birth, registration number, and question booklet number on a new page that opens.

-After you click "Submit," the answer key will show up.

-Download the page and look over the solution key.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Candidates can submit online complaints along with pertinent documents or material if they discover any inconsistency in the question or answer option on the answer key.

As the answer keys are confirmed, the UP police exam results will be made public. The board will announce the results based on the final answer key. UPPRPB has not yet announced the precise time and date of the scorecards. But it's anticipated to be released after September 15.

UP Police Constable exam 2024



The UP Police Constable examination was held in two stages: on August 23, 24, and 25, for the first phase, and on August 30 and 31, 2024, for the second phase. In the state, almost 28.91 lakh students have taken part in the phase 1 exam, while 19.26 lakh people have taken the phase 2 exam. 1,174 exam locations spread across 67 districts in the state hosted the test.