UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 To Be Released Soon; Marking Scheme Details Inside!

UPPRPB |

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: The re-examination for the UP Police Constable 2024 was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31 at 1,174 locations throughout 67 state districts. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the answer key for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024.

Those who took the test can get the UP Police Constable 2024 answer key by visiting uppb.gov.in, the official website, once it is released.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppb.gov.in

Step 2: Login to the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

Marking scheme

Those who took the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 can estimate their scores using the official marking scheme and the UP Police Answer Key. Although each correct response carries two marks, it is important to keep in mind that every wrong answer on the test costs you 0.5 points.

What to do next?

Upon the release of the provisional answer key, candidates will have the chance to voice any objections. Additionally, the official website will provide access to the objection link.

The final answer key will be made public after a panel of experts has reviewed any challenges submitted by the applicants. The results will be released soon after, and they will be based on the final answer.

About the recruitment drive

The recruitment drive for UP Police constables in 2024 aims to fill 60,244 positions across multiple categories. Out of the total number of seats, 24,102 are designated for unreserved candidates, and 6,024 are designated for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Also, 12,650 posts are allocated for Scheduled Castes (SC), 1,204 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 16,264 for Other Backward Classes (OBC).