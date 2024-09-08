Provisional Answer Key For UGC NET 2024 Exams Released For August 21, 22, and 23 At ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Direct Link Here

UGC NET 2024 |

The National Testing Agency has issued the answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024, which includes the postponed exams for August 21, 22, and 23. Candidates can acquire the UGC NET 2024 answer key for the June session by going to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who took part in the UGC NET can now access the preliminary answer key, which comprises the question papers and recorded responses, via the official website. Students can file complaints to the tentative answer key between September 7 and September 9, till 11:50 p.m. The deadline to pay the challenge fee is September 9.



UGC NET 2024 Provisional Answer Key: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.uk.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "UGC NET Answer Key 2024."

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the provided fields, then submit the details.

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Check - UGC NET 2024 Provisional Answer Key

How To Raise Objection?

To register an objection, candidates must give sufficient evidence to support their claim. The topic expert committee will then assess these objections, and appropriate action will be taken. The final answer keys for the UGC NET June 2024 will be issued after the preliminary answer keys have been authenticated. After the final answer keys are provided, the NTA will not entertain any objections or challenges.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” reads the official notice by NTA.