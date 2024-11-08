SSC GD 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Key Details Inside

SSC GD 2025 | Official Website

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 application correction period will end at 11 PM tonight, November 8 according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who wish to make corrections on their application form should visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, to make any necessary modifications to their submitted application forms. It is anticipated that the test will be administered in January or February of 2025.

Candidates are have to pay Rs 200 for the first rectification and Rs 500 for the second round of correction. The fees must be paid online.

How to make changes?



-Go to ssc.gov.in, the official SSC website.

-The "SSC GD Application Correction Link" should be clicked.

-Enter your login information.

-Modify the SSC GD application form as necessary.

-Pay the repair charge and save the modifications.

-For your records, print the confirmation document.

The application form can only be edited twice, therefore candidates should be aware of this. There is a final opportunity for those who have previously saved their corrections but still want to make changes.

SSC GD 2025



SSC released the SSC GD 2025 announcement in order to fill 39,841 General Duty Constable positions for the position of riflemen in the Assam Rifles and as General Duty Constables in the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, NCB, SSF, and SSB.

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 890 posts

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts

Assam Rifles (AR): 1248 posts

Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts