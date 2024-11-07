 KLEE LLM 2024 Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Here!
KLEE LLM 2024 Phase 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At cee.kerala.gov.in; Check Here!

The KLEE 2024 First Phase Centralised Allotment for admission to the LLM program has been released by CEE Kerala on the cee.kerala.gov.in website.

The rank list of the LLM course, which is released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, and the candidates' registered online options are the basis for the allocation.

How to check the allotment list:

Step 1: Visit CEE Kerala's official webpage at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2:Click on the LL.M 2024-Candidate Portal link for your specific course portal.

Step 3: To view the outcome, click the "Allotment Result" link or sign in.

Step 4: A new tab will appear with the allocation list.

Step 5: To save the list as a PDF, select the download option and save it for future reference.

By 4 p.m. on November 8, 2024, candidates can flag inconsistencies in the initial allocation list. They must send an email to ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in for this procedure. The KLEE 2024 First Final Allotment List for LLM will be released upon consideration of the observed disparities.

Seat allotment options:

Freeze: Confirm entry and take the designated seat. Candidates won't be chosen for upgrades or additional rounds.

Float: Take the seat you were given, but if at all possible, keep your options open for a better seat in the following round.

Slide: Choose a new specialisation in the next round, if available, but accept the offered seat at the same university.

