KLEE 2024: 3 Year LLB Rank List OUT; Check Important Details Inside

The Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2024 rank list for the three-year Bachelor of Legislative Laws (LLB) program has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, and can be found on cee.kerala.gov.in. Applicants who took the exam can get the KLEE LLB 3-year rank list 2024 by going to the official website. Candidates can view their application number, roll number, score, and rank in the KLEE Rank List PDF.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who passed the exam and received at least 36 marks (10% of the total) out of a possible 360 points met the qualifying requirements.

The qualifying score for individuals in the SC/ST category is 18 out of 360, or 5% of the total.



How to download?



-Visit cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

-Choose the KLEE 3-Year LLB tab from the homepage.

-To view the KLEE 3 year LLB provisional rank list, click the appropriate link.

-The screen will display the provisional ranking list.

-Print off or store the KLEE three-year rank list to your devices for future use.

Tie-breaking policy

-In the event of a tie, the candidate with the highest score in the "Aptitude for Legal Studies" category will be placed higher. Next, candidates who scored higher in the English portion will be ranked higher if there is still a tie. Should the tie still stand, the candidates' ages will be taken into account, with the older candidate receiving a better score than the younger one. At last, candidates with better Part A scores will be ranked higher in the list. The candidate who is older will be given preference as a lost resort to prevent tie.



The KLEE 2024 exam, which took place online on August 18, is a prerequisite for admission to law schools in Kerala's 3- and 5-year LLB programs.