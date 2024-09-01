KLEE 2024: Kerala 3 Year, 5 Year LLB Results To Be Declared Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Check | Representative Image

The Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024 results for the LLB programs will be made available shortly by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE). On August 18, 2024, the KLEE 2024 exam was taken as per the timetable. The answer keys have already been released by the authorities.

After the results are revealed, candidates who took the exam can get them by going to the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates in the general category will need to receive a minimum score of 45% in order to pass the exam. Candidates from the SC/ST category must receive at least 40% to pass. The KLEE 2024 results will be released by CEE Kerala as a preliminary rank list.

How to check?

-Visit cee.kerala.gov.in, the official KLEE website.

-Click the KLEE 2024 result link on the homepage.

-Give the password and application number.

-View and save the outcome

-Print this page off for your records.

Marking Scheme

According to the marking method, applicants will receive three marks for each right response, and one mark will be subtracted for each incorrect response. Candidates who scored at least 60 points, or 10% of the total available points, will be eligible to take the tests, according to the KCEE. SC and ST candidates, on the other hand, are required to acquire five percent (30 marks) of the total potential points.

The student who performed better on the KLEE's "Aptitude for Legal Studies" portion will be ranked higher if two applicants have the same score. In the event of a tie, candidates with higher exam scores in the "English" section will be ranked higher. In the event of a tie, the senior competitor will be ranked higher.