KLEE 2024: Answer Key OUT, Raise Objections Till August 21; Direct Link Inside |

The tentative answer key for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024 was made available by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala on August 18. The 3 year LLB and the 5 year LLB entrance exams are covered in this issue. The KLEE 2024 answer key is available for download at cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website of CEE Kerala.

How to check?

-Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website of CEE Kerala.

-Select a 3-year or 5-year integrated LLB program that is appropriate for you.

-To access the temporary answer key, click the provided link.

-A PDF version of the KLEE 2024 preliminary answer key will open.

-Download and store a copy of the PDF for your records.

How to raise objection?

As per the official announcement, there is still time until August 21, at 11:59 pm, to file objections about the KLEE 2024 answer key. Candidates can use their registered accounts on the official KLEE website to submit objections. Within five days of the answer key's release, candidates wishing to contest the KLEE 2024 provisional answer key must send their written objections to the CEE, Kerala.

Candidates must submit their objections with supporting documentation and pay a fee of Rs 100 for a 3-year LLB and Rs 200 for a 5-year LLB. The money must be sent to Thiruvananthapuram in the CEE's favour via demand draft.

KLEE 2024

On August 18, the KLEE 2024 online exam was held in order to provide admission to the 3-year and 5-year LLB programs that Kerala's law colleges are offering.

