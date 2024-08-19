MH CET 2024: 3 Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment Results OUT, What's Next? | Official Website

The results of the second phase of seat allocation for the Common Entrance Test (MH CET) three-year LLB 2024 counselling procedure were revealed today, August 19. Candidates can get the MH CET 3-year LLB seat allotment result 2024 by logging in with their registration number and birthdate.

By going to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website, candidates who took part in round 2 counselling can receive the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 seat allotment result.

What's next?

In order to finish the admissions procedure, candidates who were given seats in the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 allotment result must report to the designated college between August 20 and 23, 2024. On August 24, the institutions will post the available seats for the MH CET 3-year LLB round 3 counselling.

On August 24, 2024, colleges upload the accepted candidates to the portal. Filling out and revising college option forms for all applicants will take place between August 24 and 26, 2024. On September 6, the MH CET 3-year LLB 2024 round 3 seat allotment outcome will be revealed.

How to check?

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

-Click the Admission 2024 link on the homepage.

-After being picked, candidates must select the course for which they want to view their seat assignment. Here, the student must select the three-year LLB curriculum.

-Enter your details and carefully review the allotted seats.



The three-year LLB program has about 16,240 places available through the centralised counselling process. The MH CET 3-year LLB test was administered by the CET Cell on March 12–13, 2024, and the results were made public on May 3, 2024.