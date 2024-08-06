MH CET 5 Year LLB 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced

MAH CET Cell

Today, August 6, the State CET Cell of Maharashtra released the second seat allotment list for the 5-year LLB 2024 Common Entrance Test (MH CET). To finish the admissions process, candidates must report to the designated college between August 7 and August 9. On August 10, the colleges will show the list of admitted students. It is necessary for candidates to confirm the reporting time with the individual colleges.

The MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 second allotment list can be downloaded by candidates who took part in the counselling procedure by going to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Important Dates



On August 3, the MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 open seats for round 2 were shown.



The available seats at round 3 of the MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 counselling will be announced on August 10, 2024. Registration will remain open until August 13 for both the institutional-level and round 3 rounds. The window of opportunity for candidates to change their selections is August 10–13, 2024. E-review of submitted papers will start on August 11 and run through August 15, 2024.



On August 16, 2024, the alphabetical list of the MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 round 3 will be released. Any complaints regarding the alphabetical list shall be addressed by August 18, 2024, if there are any. On August 20, 2024, the final merit list for round three will be released. On August 23, 2024, the MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 round 3 seat allocation outcome will be made public.

Important Documents:



MAH CET 2024 admit card

MAH CET 2024 scorecard

Provisional allotment letter

Seat acceptance fee receipt

Class 10 mark sheets

Class 12 mark sheets

Bachelor’s degree mark sheets

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Migration certificate

Caste certificate (if required)

Domicile certificate

Passport-sized photographs

Identity proof