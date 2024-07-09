MH CET 2024 LLB Counselling Begins: Steps To Apply And Document Requirements

Representational Pic

The Centralised Process of Admission (CAP) for five-year LLB programmes has been launched by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. In addition to the MH LLB 5-year counselling application form 2024, the information brochure with information on the seat matrix, admission process, and fee schedule has been uploaded by the CET Cell.

July 13 is the deadline for applying to the MAH 5-year LLB counselling in 2024.

Documents required

The original copies of all necessary educational records, including mark sheets from classes 10 and 12, undergraduate and graduate degrees, birth certificates, domicile certificates, EWS certificates, certificates for non-creamy layer, caste certificates, and certificates of caste validity, must be submitted by candidates who meet the requirements.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the eligibility requirements, candidates from Maharashtra state who fall under the open, EWS, SEBC, orphan category must have received an aggregate of 45% in their Class 12 marks, while candidates from the SC and ST categories must have received an aggregate of 40%. According to the guidelines listed in the brochure, students in the reserved category who are from other states will not receive a 5% relaxation.

Additionally, candidates from Maharashtra who fall into the VJNT, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, and OBC categories and have at least 42% of their total marks in aggregate will be given consideration for admission. Students who completed their studies via correspondence or distance learning and received their Class 12 or first degree certificate are eligible to enrol in the course. Those who, however, obtained their Class 12 directly through the Open University system without possessing any prerequisite qualifications are ineligible.

The MAH 5-year LLB CET 2024 score ought to have been valid. It made it clear that the percentage of marks shall not be calculated by rounding off to the nearest integer.

MH 5 year LLB Results 2024

June 26 saw the release of the MH 5-year LLB results and score card 2024 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The counselling registration link is available at llb5cap24.mahacet.org, the official CAP portal.