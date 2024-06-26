 MAH CET LLB 5 Year 2024 Results Declared, Check Here!
Those who took the May 30 exam will have access to the MAH 5-year LLB CET scorecard 2024 by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

Updated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
The MAH LLB CET 2024 results for admission to the five-year law programme have been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Those who took the May 30 exam will have access to the MAH 5-year LLB CET scorecard 2024 by visiting cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.

Official Notice

The official notice read, "Common Entrance Test (CET) for LLB 5 Yrs course under Higher Education department for the Academic Year 2024-25 had been conducted on 30/05/2024 by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai." It further added, "The Score Card for the said Examination is being made available to the candidates in their log-in from 26/06/2024 till the admission process is over. Candidates should take a note of this. Candidates should download their Score Card from their log-in."

How to download?

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.
-From the homepage, select the MHT CET 5 Year LLB Result 2024 link.
-Enter the DOB and registration number.
-The screen will display the MHT CET Law Result 2024.
-Open and save the interim scorecard.
-For future use, retain a hard copy.

The announcement of the MHT CET Law Result 2024 was previously planned for June 16, 2024. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it was postponed.

