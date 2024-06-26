 MAH LLB CET 5 Year 2024 Final Answer Key OUT, Check How To Download Here
On May 30, two sessions of the MAH LLB 5-year CET exam 2024 were held across Maharashtra and other Indian states.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 08:40 AM IST
The final answer key for the MAH 5-year LLB 2024 CET entrance exam has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Thirteen of the 238 questions that were objected to and resolved against the preliminary answer key were accepted. The MAH LLB 5-year final answer key 2024 can be downloaded by candidates via the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The final answer key will serve as the basis for the announcement of the MAH LLB results 2024. Candidates can use the final answer key and response sheet to match and determine their probable score.

Exam Pattern

The MAH LLB CET question paper was broken down into five sections: English, mathematical aptitude, logical and analytical reasoning, general knowledge with current affairs, and legal aptitude and legal reasoning. There were 150 questions on the paper, and each right response would earn one mark.

How to download?

-The official website must be accessed by candidates.
-The MH CET Law Answer Key must be clicked by candidates.
-The screen will show the answer key PDF.
-Applicants are able to obtain the solution guide.

MAH LLB 5 Year CET 2024 Date Change

Due to a conflict with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 law exam, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell had previously modified the exam schedule for the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2024 date. Then, on May 30, the exam was set to take place. The candidates' requests were taken into consideration when deciding to move the exam date.

