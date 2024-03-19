MAH LLB 5-year CET Registration Deadline Extended: Apply Until March 30, 2024

Unsplash

The registration deadline for the MAH LLB 5-year CET has been extended by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Aspiring candidates can now apply for the entrance exam until March 30. This is the last chance for candidates to register, as there will be no more extensions.

Exam Date:

The exam is tentatively scheduled for May 3, 2024, subject to change due to general elections.

Application Fee:

Open, EWS category candidates from Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra, All India candidates of all categories and Jammu-Kashmir migrants, the fee for all these categories is Rs 1,000.

How to apply:

Visit the Official Website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, locate and click on the tab for MAH LLB 5 years CET 2023.

Click on the registration link. New candidates need to register, while returning candidates can log in to the portal.

Fill in the required details accurately and submit the necessary documents.

Proceed to pay the application fee. After payment, download the receipt for future reference.

Initially, the last day to register was February 18, but it was later pushed to March 18, and now it has been finalized as March 30. The anticipated date for the MAH LLB 5 years CET 2023 exam is May 3, 2024. However, please note that this date might be altered due to possible clashes with the general elections.

