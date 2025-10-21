SSC CPO Final Result 2025 Out: Over 22,000 Candidates Shortlisted For DME; 4,841 Men And 455 Women Selected For Delhi Police, CAPFs

SSC CPO Final Result 2025 | Official Website

SSC CPO Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the final results for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) 2024, completing one of the most competitive nationwide police recruitment processes.

According to the official notification, 4,841 male and 455 female candidates have passed all phases, including the document verification and medical rounds, and have been provisionally selected for appointment. The result is available on the Commission's official website at ssc.gov.in.

More than 22,000 Candidates Appeared for Medical Round

Earlier, SSC had shortlisted 22,244 candidates for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) held between September 15 and 27, 2025. The recruitment is to fill 4,137 vacancies, including Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs, Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF, and Inspectors in other forces.

Results Withheld for Several Candidates

The Commission has withheld the results of 61 women and 394 other candidates, who secured a pass under the unreserved category under OBC and EWS quotas. Besides, the results of 120 candidates have also been withheld pending court cases or other problems.

Especially, 30 candidates were disbarred from the examination process for resorting to unfair means. The SSC explained that the ultimate result of the selection process is pending the order in WP No. 40316 of 2025 (Abhishek Khatana vs Union of India) before the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Gwalior.

Important Advisory for Selected Candidates

SSC has instructed short-listed candidates that if they do not receive any intimation from the Commission or the concerned department within six months of the announcement of results, they may immediately communicate with the User Department.

The final cut-off marks, as well as the date of birth of the final selected candidate in every category and post, have been made public. SSC will also make available on its website soon the detailed marks of both selected and not selected candidates.

