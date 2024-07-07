SSC CPO 2024 Answer Key Released, Check How To Raise Objection

Pixabay

The answer key for the SSC CPO 2024 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Through the official website, ssc.gov.in, candidates who took the exam will be able to view and download the SSC CPO answer key 2024. Candidates should note that each right response is worth one mark, while 0.25 mark is deducted for wrong responses.



Applicants may object to the SSC CPO answer key 2024 if they are not happy with it. The window for SSC CPO 2024 answer key objections will remain open through July 8. For each question challenge, the SSC CPO 2024 answer key objection fee is Rs 100.

How to raise objection?



-Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the link for the SSC CPO 2024 answer key on the homepage.

-Enter your credentials to log in.

-The answer key for SSC CPO 2024 will be visible on the screen.

-Select the link for the answer key objection.

-Choose the response that you wish to contest.

-Provide corroborating documentation.

-Send in your work and make a copy for your records.

SSC CPO 2024

The recruitment drive for SSC CPO 2024 is intended to fill 4,187 positions overall. This comprises 4,001 positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for SI candidates, 125 posts in the Delhi Police for male Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and 61 posts for female SI candidates.