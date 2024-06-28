SSC 2024 Now Hiring For 8,326 MTS & Havaldar Positions, Apply NOW! | Representative pic/ iStock

The official notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS 2024) was announced on June 27 by the Staff Selection Commission, or SSC. The application deadline for the test is July 31, 2024. By August 1, 2024, at the latest, an online application fee of ₹100 must be paid.

There are 8,326 total openings, of which 4887 are for Multi-Tasking Staff and 3439 are for Havaldar positions in CBIC and CBN.

Those who are interested in applying for the positions can get the notification by visiting ssc.gov.in, the official website.

Important Dates

Furthermore, from August 16 to August 17, 2024, is when the application forms can be corrected. The SSC MTS tier 1 exam is scheduled to take place in October or November of 2024, while the exact date will be revealed soon.

Eligibility Criteria



On or before the deadline, candidates must pass the Class 10 or Matriculation exam, or its equivalent, from an accredited board. Qualifications for education: Applicants must have graduated from an accredited board in Class 10.

Age Limit



Candidates for MTS and Havaldar positions at CBN (Department of Revenue) should be between the ages of 18 and 25. The age range for Havaldar positions at CIBC (Department of Revenue) and some MTS positions is 18–27 years old. Candidates in the reserved category will be eligible for a waiver of the upper age limit in both situations.

How to apply?

-Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

-Click the available link to apply online on the homepage.

-It is recommended that new users register themselves. The applicant's phone number or email address will receive a registration number and password.

-Complete the application and send in the required documentation.

-After paying the application cost, turn in the form.

-Download the form and confirmation page, then print off a copy for your records.