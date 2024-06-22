Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Opens Recruitment For 2,327 Positions; Apply NOW! | Representative pic/ iStock

The recruitment notification for the IIA and Group II services of the Combined Civil Services Examination has been made public by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at tnpsc.gov.in, the official website of the TN Public Service Commission's one-time registration (OTR) platform.

A total of 2,327 positions are up for grabs with 1,820 for Group IIA and 507 for Group II, according to the recruitment. The preliminary and main exams will determine who gets hired for these positions, and interviews will come next.

According to the official notification, candidates will not be granted any appointment rights simply by being admitted to the preliminary exam, main exam, certificate verification, counselling, or having their names included in the selection list. In the event that an incorrect claim or a breach of regulations or instructions is verified, the Commission retains the right to reject a candidate at any point during the selection process, following the proper procedures.

How to apply?

-Visit TNPSC's official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

-Locate the Group 2 application form link or select the Apply Online section on the homepage.

-After entering all the necessary information, click "Submit."

-For future reference, download and print the completed application.

The last date for online applications is July 19. The application correction window will begin from July 24 to July 26 and the preliminary examination will be held on September 14. The main examination date is not yet announced.