SEBI Opens Applications for 97 Assistant Manager Posts 2024; Apply NOW!

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced a recruitment drive for Assistant Manager posts, inviting eligible candidates to apply for 97 Officer Grade A positions. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through SEBI's official website, sebi.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Opening date of application: June 11, 2024

Closing date of application: June 30, 2024

Phase I online exam: July 27, 2024

Phase II online exam: August 31, 2024

Paper 2 of Phase II (Information Technology Stream): September 14, 2024

Vacancy Details:

General: 62 posts

Legal: 5 posts

Information Technology: 24 posts

Research: 2 posts

Official Language: 2 posts

Engineering: 2 posts

Educational Qualification:

General: Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years’ duration) in any discipline/ Bachelor’s Degree in Law/ Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized university or institute or Chartered Accountant/ Chartered Financial Analyst/ Company Secretary/ Cost Accountant.

Legal: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized university or institute. Two years of post-qualification experience as an advocate is desirable.

Information Technology: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or any discipline with a postgraduate qualification (minimum two years) in computer science/computer application/information technology.

Electrical Engineering: Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. Experience in electronic systems and construction project administration is desirable.

Research: Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (minimum two years) in various specified fields such as Economics, Commerce, Finance, Statistics, Data Science, etc.

Official Language: Master’s Degree in Hindi/ Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s Degree level or other specified combinations.

Age Limit:

Candidates must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as of March 31, 2024 (born on or after April 1, 1994). Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Application Fee:

Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: ₹1000/- (application fee cum intimation charges) + 18% GST

SC/ST/PwBD: ₹100/- (intimation charges) + 18% GST

Selection Process:

The selection will be a three-stage process:

Phase I: Online screening examination (two papers, 100 marks each)

Phase II: Online examination (two papers, 100 marks each)

Phase III: Interview

For more detailed information and application procedures, candidates are advised to visit SEBI's official website: sebi.gov.in.