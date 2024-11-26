 SSC CHSL 2024: Tier II Answer Key Released At ssc.gov.in; Objection Can Be Raise Till November 28
On November 26, 2024, the Staff Selection Commission published the SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
On November 26, 2024, the Staff Selection Commission published the SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2024. The answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2024 is available on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

Candidates have until November 28 at 4:00 PM to challenge the answer key by paying Rs 100 for each contested answer.

The date of the Tier II exam was November 18, 2024. 41,465 applicants in all took the typing test and the SSC CHSL Tier II exam.

Important dates:

Release of Answer Key & Response Sheet: November 26, 2024

Objection Submission Window: November 26-28, 2024

Final Date for Objection Submission: November 28, 2024

How to check the 2024 SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the answer key link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information and submit.

Step 4: The SSC CHSL answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Examine and determine your likely scores.

The goal of the recruiting campaign is to fill 3,712 openings in various government departments for roles including Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.

