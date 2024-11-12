SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Admit Card OUT; Download Now!

SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024 | SSC Website

Today, November 12, 2024, the SSC CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) Tier II 2024 admit card was formally released by the SSC. Using the appropriate login module, candidates taking the test can download their admit cards from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

How to download?

-Go to ssc.gov.in, the official SSC website.

-Under the "quick links" section, choose the admit card tab.

-After selecting the login link, input your registration information (password and number).

-Click the link to download the admit card after logging in.

-View and download your admit card for SSC CHSL Tier II.

-For future reference, take a printout of the admit card.

A printout of the admit card must be brought to the examination hall by candidates who must appear for the Tier II exam. Along with the admission certificate, you must also bring at least two recent colour passport-sized photos and original, and ID proof such as aadhaar card, driving license, pan card amongst others.



SSC CHSL Tier II exam 2024



The SSC CHSL Tier II exam is scheduled for November 18, 2024. The Tier II eam will be divided into three sections: Sections 1, 2, and 3.



The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be used to fill about 3,712 Group C positions, such as Lower Divisional Clerks, Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries, Departments, Offices, and Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc.