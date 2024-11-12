Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2024 OUT: Download Your Call Letter Here!

FPJ

The Central Recruitment Board of Meghalaya Police has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Constable position on November 11. Candidates with accepted applications can download their call letters from the official website at megpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration or application details. The login links are provided below for easy access to updates regarding the admit card:

According to the Meghalaya Police Twitter account, “ The admit card link for the Meghalaya Police PET is now live! Download yours at megpolice.gov.in for details on test centers, dates, and shifts. ⚠️ Avoid unverified information; contact the CRB helpline at 6033164273 for any queries. Good luck! 💪 #MeghalayaPolice #Recruitment."

The official website states, "Candidates are advised to check the Meghalaya Police website for instructions. Admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be available from November 11, 2024, and the PET will commence at various centres on November 18, 2024. Candidates should visit the MLP website to download their admit cards, which will include essential details regarding their PET centers, dates, and shifts."

The Meghalaya Police Department has made the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for 2024 available on its official website, megpolice.gov.in. The link for the Meghalaya Police Constable Admit Card 2024 was activated on November 11, 2024. Here’s an overview of the important details:

Candidates can download the Meghalaya Police admit card by following these steps:

The Central Recruitment Board, Meghalaya, announced a recruitment notification for 2,968 vacant posts, with registrations open from April 8 to May 31, 2024.