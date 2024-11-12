 Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card 2024 OUT: Download Your Call Letter Here!
The Central Recruitment Board of Meghalaya Police has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the Constable position, available from November 11, 2024. Candidates can download their call letters from the official website, megpolice.gov.in. The PET will be conducted on November 18, 2024, with detailed information provided in the admit cards.

Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Candidates with accepted applications can download their call letters from the official website at megpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit cards using their registration or application details. The login links are provided below for easy access to updates regarding the admit card:

Meghalaya Police Admit Card Link 1: Click Here

Meghalaya Police PET Admit Card Link 2: Download Here

According to the Meghalaya Police Twitter account, “ The admit card link for the Meghalaya Police PET is now live! Download yours at megpolice.gov.in for details on test centers, dates, and shifts. ⚠️ Avoid unverified information; contact the CRB helpline at 6033164273 for any queries. Good luck! 💪 #MeghalayaPolice #Recruitment."

The official website states, "Candidates are advised to check the Meghalaya Police website for instructions. Admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be available from November 11, 2024, and the PET will commence at various centres on November 18, 2024. Candidates should visit the MLP website to download their admit cards, which will include essential details regarding their PET centers, dates, and shifts."

Overview of Meghalaya Police Physical Admit Card 2024

The Meghalaya Police Department has made the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for 2024 available on its official website, megpolice.gov.in. The link for the Meghalaya Police Constable Admit Card 2024 was activated on November 11, 2024. Here’s an overview of the important details:

How to Download the Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024

Candidates can download the Meghalaya Police admit card by following these steps:

Visit the Meghalaya Police official website.

Click on the admit card link.

Enter all required details.

Download the Meghalaya Police Constable Admit Card.

The Central Recruitment Board, Meghalaya, announced a recruitment notification for 2,968 vacant posts, with registrations open from April 8 to May 31, 2024.

