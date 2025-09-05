 Rajasthan University Declares B.Ed Second Year Result 2025 At uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan University Declares B.Ed Second Year Result 2025 At uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Rajasthan University Declares B.Ed Second Year Result 2025 At uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Rajasthan University has declared the 2025 B.Ed second-year results along with other course results at uniraj.ac.in. Students can check their scores by logging in with their roll number and date of birth.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image
Canva

Uniraj B.Ed 2nd Year Result 2025: The results of the second-year B.Ed. exam for 2025 have been formally announced by Rajasthan University on their website. With the use of their login credentials, students who took the exam can now check their results by going to uniraj.ac.in, the university's official website.

By entering the necessary information on the result page, students who took the test can view their scores.

Uniraj B.Ed 2nd Year Result 2025: Important details

Exam Dates: July 4, 2025 to July 10, 2025

FPJ Shorts
Next-Gen GST Reforms Poised To Propel India's Textile Industry To $350 Billion Textile Economy By 2030
Next-Gen GST Reforms Poised To Propel India's Textile Industry To $350 Billion Textile Economy By 2030
'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai—VIDEO
'Aaj Papa Ka Birthday Hai...': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor During Visit To Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal In Mumbai—VIDEO
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Skips GST Council Meeting Again, Maharashtra Represented By Minister Aditi Tatkare
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Skips GST Council Meeting Again, Maharashtra Represented By Minister Aditi Tatkare
'If We Can Help Afghanistan, Why Not Punjab?': Arvind Kejriwal's Sharp Appeal To Centre For Flood Relief Aid - VIDEO
'If We Can Help Afghanistan, Why Not Punjab?': Arvind Kejriwal's Sharp Appeal To Centre For Flood Relief Aid - VIDEO

Mode of Exam: Pen and paper (offline)

Exam Session: Afternoon

Exam Timings: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Uniraj B.Ed 2nd Year Result 2025: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Students need to go to uniraj.ac.in, Rajasthan University's official website.

Step 2: Select the "Result" section on the webpage.

Step 3: The homepage will provide a link to the B.Ed. Second Year Result 2025.

Step 4: You must input the needed information, such as your roll number or other login credentials, on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan University Result 2025 will appear on the screen when you submit the information.

Step 6: Download the results, then print them off for your records.

The semester results for a number of courses and programs, including BBA, BCA, BCom, BSc, MA, and others, have been released by the University of Rajasthan (Uniraj). Online access to the Rajasthan University Result 2025 is now possible at uniraj.ac.in, the official website. Students must enter their roll number and birthdate to view the Uniraj 2025 result PDF.

To stay up to date on the recent information regarding the next steps in the admissions process, students are advised to visit the University of Rajasthan's (Uniraj) official website, uniraj.ac.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card Out; Here’s How To Download

SBI PO Mains Exam 2025: Admit Card Out; Here’s How To Download

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: Over 2.97 Lakh Students Enrol For FYJC In Mumbai; Commerce Tops...

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions: Over 2.97 Lakh Students Enrol For FYJC In Mumbai; Commerce Tops...

Rajasthan University Declares B.Ed Second Year Result 2025 At uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Rajasthan University Declares B.Ed Second Year Result 2025 At uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Uttar Pradesh To Launch ‘One Tree In The Name Of Teacher’ Plantation Drive On Teachers’ Day...

Uttar Pradesh To Launch ‘One Tree In The Name Of Teacher’ Plantation Drive On Teachers’ Day...

Bihar: Student Shot By Bike-Borne Assailant Outside Coaching Centre After Dispute Over 'Video' In...

Bihar: Student Shot By Bike-Borne Assailant Outside Coaching Centre After Dispute Over 'Video' In...