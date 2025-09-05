Rajasthan University Declares B.Ed Second Year Result 2025 At uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Canva

Uniraj B.Ed 2nd Year Result 2025: The results of the second-year B.Ed. exam for 2025 have been formally announced by Rajasthan University on their website. With the use of their login credentials, students who took the exam can now check their results by going to uniraj.ac.in, the university's official website.

By entering the necessary information on the result page, students who took the test can view their scores.

Uniraj B.Ed 2nd Year Result 2025: Important details

Exam Dates: July 4, 2025 to July 10, 2025

Mode of Exam: Pen and paper (offline)

Exam Session: Afternoon

Exam Timings: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Uniraj B.Ed 2nd Year Result 2025: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Students need to go to uniraj.ac.in, Rajasthan University's official website.

Step 2: Select the "Result" section on the webpage.

Step 3: The homepage will provide a link to the B.Ed. Second Year Result 2025.

Step 4: You must input the needed information, such as your roll number or other login credentials, on a new page that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Your Rajasthan University Result 2025 will appear on the screen when you submit the information.

Step 6: Download the results, then print them off for your records.

The semester results for a number of courses and programs, including BBA, BCA, BCom, BSc, MA, and others, have been released by the University of Rajasthan (Uniraj). Online access to the Rajasthan University Result 2025 is now possible at uniraj.ac.in, the official website. Students must enter their roll number and birthdate to view the Uniraj 2025 result PDF.

To stay up to date on the recent information regarding the next steps in the admissions process, students are advised to visit the University of Rajasthan's (Uniraj) official website, uniraj.ac.in.