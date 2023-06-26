SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 Exam Begins Today; Check Schedule Here

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 Exam | ANI (Representational Pic)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CHSL tier-2 exam 2023 is being held today, June 26, 2023. The exam will be in descriptive mode. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their SSC CHSL 2022 tier-2 admit cards from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Tier-2 exam will be conducted in two sessions on the same day.

Candidates have to score a minimum 33 percent marks in tier 2 exam to appear for the next stage. The performance of candidates in tier 2 will not be evaluated for the final CHSL result.

Notably, the Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 to fill more than 4,500 ‘Group C’ vacancies in different Departments, Ministries, and Offices of the Government of India. The vacancies are to be filled for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators.

Candidates are advised to reach the SSC CHSL tier 2 2022 exam centre at least 30 before the reporting time along with the printout of online SSC CHSL 2022 tier 2 admit card and valid original photo identity proof for verification purposes. Candidates are advised to bring two or three recent colour passport size photos.

The SSC CHSL exam 2022 for tier 1 was conducted from March 9 to 21, 2023. The commission declared the SSC CHSL result 2023 for tier 1 online on May 19.