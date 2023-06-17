SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Out At sscmpr.org; Direct Link Here

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 | Representative image, SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card 2022. Candidates who cleared the SSC CHSL 2022 Tier I exam and have registered for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2022 (Tier- II) can check and download their admit card at sscmpr.org.

The registration for SSC CHSL 2023 on May 9 and concluded on June 8. This year, the SSC CHSL 2023 tier-1 will be conducted in July or August. Earlier, SSC CHSL 2021 results were declared on April 28. A total of 5998 candidates were selected against the 6013 reported vacancies.

The examination is scheduled to be held on June 26. The SSC CHSL 2022 tier 1 was conducted from March 9 to 21, 2023. The exam was computer based examination (CBE).

Along with the release of admit cards, SSC has also notified about the special instructions that candidates have to follow on the day of the examination on the examination centre.

Steps to download SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-2 Admit Card:

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Click on ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage

A new webpage will open, now click on the ‘North Western Region’ link

Click on the SSC CHSL 2022 tier-2 admit card link

Enter your registered id/ roll number, mother’s name and date of birth, submit and download your admit card.