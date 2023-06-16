SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 Final Answer Key OUT at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 1 final answer key | Representational pic -PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2022 final answer key today, June 16. Candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL answer key 2022 through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can check their individual marks by logging in through their registered ID and password and can take a printout of their respective SSC CHSL final answer key 2022 along with the question papers till June 30 (4 PM).

The marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates are also available on the SSC's website.

SSC declared the result of CHSL Tier 1 on May 19. An additional list of 520 candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in DEST was released on June 2.

Steps to download SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: