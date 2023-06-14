SSC Delhi Police Constable & MTS Exam Dates OUT at ssc.nic.in, Check Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable & MTS Recruitment Exam Dates | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the exam dates for the positions of Constable Executive and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in the Delhi Police. Eligible and Interested candidates who want to apply for Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2023 can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Here are the names of the exams with their dates:

Constable (Executive) Male/Female in Delhi Police: November 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and December 01, 04 and 05

Multi-Tasking Staff (Civilian) in Delhi Police Examination: February 06, 07, 08, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19 (2024)

Date of SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive Notification

According to the SSC Exam Calendar 2023, the official notification for the posts of constables will be issued on September 1. Candidates can apply between September 1 and September 30.

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Police Constables

A candidate must pass his Class 12 for the position of Delhi Police Constable.

The application process for SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2023 will begin today, June 14, 2023 and the last date to apply for the exam is till July 14, 2023.

