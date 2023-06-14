SSC JE Exam 2022 Final Marks OUT at ssc.nic.in, Direct Link Here

SSC JE Exam 2022 Final Marks OUT | SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final marks for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the SSC JE exam can check the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification the marks of candidates of the SSC JE 2022 examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission yesterday, 13.06.2023.

"The candidates may check their marks from 13.06.2023 (5:00 PM) to 27.06.2023 (5:00 PM) on the website of the Commission by using their Registered Login ID and Password," the notification reads.

The Final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 was announced by the SSC the previous month on May 24. Candidates have the time to check the SSC JE exam final marks till June 27, 2023.

Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released a notice on its official website informing the number of candidates who passed along with the category-wise breakup.

The notification reads, “As per provisions of the Notice of Examination, allocation of posts and departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in paper-I and paper-II and the preference of posts/ departments submitted by them online. Subject to their qualifying in the document verification to be conducted by the respective user departments, a total of 2798 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.”

Steps to check SSC JE Exam 2022 Final Answer:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Key in your log in details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference.