SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key out at ssc.nic.in; Candidates can raise objections

Students can raise their objections (if any) against the SSC CGL answer key for tier-2 exams from March 14 to March 17 (6 PM ), 2023. SSC will not be accepting any representations after the mentioned deadline.

March 14, 2023
SSC CGL tier 2 answer key released | Representational pic -PTI

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today on March 14 released the SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam tier-2 answer key.

SSC candidates can check the SSC CGL 2022 tier-2 answer key SSC's official website- ssc.nic.in.

The notification also reads "The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit."

Those raising objections will be required to pay Rs.100/-per for the question/answer challenge.

As per the schedule, SSC conducted the CGL Tier-II Examination 2022 from March 02 to 07, 2023.

Steps to check answer key

Go to the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in

Click on the answer key link 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022'

Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key PDF and click on the answer key link

Provide the details such as your roll number and password

Download SSC CGL 2 Answer Key

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result dates are not declared yet by the SSC.

