UPPRPB Releases Admit Cards For Computer Operator, SI, And ASI Recruitment Exams 2025 At uppbpb.gov.in; Exams On November 1 and 2

UPPRPB Admit Cards: The admit card for the positions of Computer Operator Grade-A and Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Ministerial), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) in the Uttar Pradesh Police has been made available by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, or UPPRPB.

Hall passes for candidates taking the written exam can be downloaded from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB Admit Cards: Important details

Computer Operator Grade-A Exam:

Date: November 1, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Sub Inspector (SI) and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Exam:

Date: November 2, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Mode: Single shift

UPPRPB Admit Cards: Steps to download admit card

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates to download the admission card:

Step 1: Go to uppbpb.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: To download the SI, ASI, or Computer Operator Grade-A admit card 2025, click the link on the home website.

Step 3: After entering your login information, click "Submit."

Step 4: Examine the admit card that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Get the admit card by downloading it.

Step 6: Save a copy of the admit card for future reference.

UPPRPB Admit Cards: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

Exam Date, Time, and Shift

Exam Centre Address

Reporting Time

Important Instructions for the exam

Candidates should make sure all the information on the UP Police SI Admit Card is accurate before downloading it; if there are any inconsistencies, they should contact the assistance desk at support@uppbpb.gov.in.

UPPRPB Admit Cards: Other information

In a different notice, the board reported that 1172 candidates' application forms contained missing, unsuitable, or blurry photos (556 candidates taking Computer Operator Grade-A tests, and 616 candidates taking the SI and ASI exams).

On the day of the exam, the applicants are required by the board to bring their most recent colour passport-sized photo and their admit card. They will only be permitted to attend the examination centre if they present an additional passport-sized coloured photo.

The candidates will be photographed digitally both within the exam room and at the entrance to the testing facility. If no other flaws are discovered, the photo will be regarded as legitimate.

Candidates are advised to visit UPPRPB's official website for additional information.