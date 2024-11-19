SSC CGL Tier 2, Constable GD Exam Dates Announced, Check Here!

SSC CGL 2024 | Official Website

The dates for the SSC GD Constable 2024 exam have been made public by the Staff Selection Commission. The SSC GD 2024 exam is set to take place on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, and 25 of 2025, according to the official announcement. There will be 121 locations nationwide where this test will be administered.

The SSC GD Constable admit card is usually released by the commission three to four days before the test day. The SSC GD Application Status, however, is already available.

Exam pattern

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam consists of four papers, each testing different skills. Paper 1 focuses on Quantitative Abilities, covering basic arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data interpretation. Paper 2 assesses English Language and Comprehension, including grammar, vocabulary, sentence structure, and reading comprehension. Paper 3 deals with Statistics, encompassing descriptive and inferential statistics, and data analysis. Paper 4 covers General Studies in Finance and Economics, including Indian economy, banking, microeconomics, and macroeconomics. Each paper carries 100-200 marks and has a 2-hour duration.

In contrast, the SSC Constable GD exam follows a computer-based examination (CBE) format. The CBE comprises four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi. Each section carries 20 marks, and the entire exam lasts 90 minutes. The exam uses a multiple-choice format, with +1 mark for correct answers and -0.25 marks for incorrect answers.