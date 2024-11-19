OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024: Notification Out For 324 Vacancies, Apply From November 27

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services-2024 II under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment, Government of Odisha, has been announced by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) (Advt. No.4603/OSSC). Starting on November 27, interested applicants can apply for the exam at ossc.gov.in. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 324 positions for Soil Conservation Extension Workers.

The exam application deadline is December 26, 2024.



Important dates:

Registration window opens - November 27, 2024

Registration window closes - December 26, 2024

Application submission opens - November 27, 2024

Application submission closes - December 29, 2024

Eligibility criteria



Candidates must have earned a +2 Science or +2 Vocational degree from an accredited board, council or institution in an agriculturally related field, such as Crop Production (CP), Horticulture or Repair and Maintenance of Power Driven Farm Machinery (PDFM). The age range for eligibility is 21–38 years old as of January 1, 2024.



How to apply?



-Go to ossc.gov.in to access the OSSC website.

-Select the option labelled "Recruitment."

Choosing the "Combined Higher Secondary (CHS) Recruitment 2024" link is the third step. Register yourself first if you are a new user.

-Click the "OSSC CHSL Apply Online" link if you qualify. Complete the application.

-As directed, upload the necessary scanned documents.

-Pay the application cost based on your classification.

-Click the "Submit" button to send in your application.

-Print the application form out for your records.

