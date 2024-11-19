 Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Last Chance To Apply For 592 Vacancies; Apply Now!
The official website, www.bankofbaroda.in, is where qualified applicants can apply for the positions.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Bank Of Baroda | File Image

The online application period for positions such as Manager, Assistant Vice President, Relationship Manager, Product Head, and others will end today, November 19, according to Bank of Baroda (BOB). The official website, www.bankofbaroda.in, is where qualified applicants can apply for the positions.

The recruitment effort intends to fill 592 openings. Of these, 139 are for the Digital Group and 202 are for Receivables Management.

Application fees


Candidates from the unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 600, while candidates from the SC, ST, PWD, and women categories must pay Rs 100.

How to apply?

-Check out the official bankofbaroda.in website.
-Navigate to the Career tab and choose "Current Opportunities."
-In the "Recruitment of Professionals on Contractual Basis in various Departments Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2024/06" section, click "Apply Now."
-Choose Post, complete the form, attach supporting documentation, and make the payment.
-Fill out the form and save a copy for your records.

Read Also
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply for Trainee Positions Tomorrow
article-image

Available vacancies:

Finance - 01

MSME Banking - 140

Digital Group - 139

Receivables Management - 202

Information Technology - 31

Corporate & Institutional Credit - 79

Screening process


There are two primary steps in the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024 selection process. Initially, a shortlist of candidates would be created based on their credentials and professional background. This implies that the process will only proceed for individuals who fulfil the necessary requirements. The chosen applicants will be contacted for a face-to-face interview following shortlisting.

