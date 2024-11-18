PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply for Trainee Positions Tomorrow

Representative image | Representative image

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) will close the online application process for various trainee positions, including Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil), Junior Officer Trainee (HR/F&A), and Assistant Trainee (F&A), on November 19, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, powergrid.in

The application deadline, initially set for November 12, was extended to accommodate more candidates. The written test for these roles is tentatively scheduled for January or February 2025, with the exact date to be announced later.

Eligibility Criteria

- Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil):

A full-time, three-year diploma in relevant engineering disciplines with at least 70% marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

- Junior Officer Trainee (HR):

A three-year full-time graduate degree (e.g., BBA, BBM) with a minimum of 60% marks for General/OBC/EWS categories.

- Junior Officer Trainee (F&A):

Must have completed Inter CA or Inter CMA. Candidates with higher qualifications are ineligible.

- Assistant Trainee (F&A):

A B.Com degree with 60% marks for General/OBC/EWS candidates, pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD.

Candidates are advised to review the detailed eligibility and apply promptly to avoid last-minute issues. For more information and application, visit the official website.

Read Also Eastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota

Steps to Apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2024

1. Visit: Go to powergrid.in.

2. Register: Create a new account using your details.

3. Login: Access your account with the credentials provided.

4. Fill Form: Enter all required personal, academic, and professional details.

5. Upload Documents: Attach scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and certificates.

6. Pay Fee: Submit the applicable fee online.

7. Submit: Review the form and submit it.

8. Save: Download and print the confirmation page for future use.

Complete your application before November 19, 2024.