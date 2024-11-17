 GRSE Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 236 Apprentice, HR Trainee Vacancies, Direct Links Here
GRSE will be closing the applications for 236 apprentice and HR trainee vacancies today. Roles include Trade, Graduate, and Technician Apprentices, and HR Trainees. Selection is based on merit, academic performance, and interviews (for HR). Check official notifications for detailed eligibility criteria.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representational Pic)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) will close online applications for 236 apprentice and HR trainee vacancies today, November 17. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website: jobapply.in/grse2024app.

Vacancy Details:

Trade Apprentice (Ex-ITI): 90 vacancies

Trade Apprentice (Fresher): 40 vacancies

Graduate Apprentice: 40 vacancies

Technician Apprentice: 60 vacancies

HR Trainee: 6 vacancies

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process:

Trade Apprentice (Ex-ITI):

Selection is based on a merit list prepared from marks scored in the qualifying examination for each trade.

Notification for apprentice

Trade Apprentice (Fresher):

A common merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained in Class 10/Madhyamik or equivalent.

Trade allotment will follow after joining, based on merit and seat availability.

Graduate and Technician Apprentice:

Specific eligibility and selection criteria are available in the official notification.

HR Trainee:

Candidates must hold a full-time graduate degree and a two-year full-time MBA/PG Degree/PG Diploma or equivalent in Human Resource Management, Personnel Management, Industrial Relations, Social Work, Labour Welfare, or a related field.

A minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates) is required.

Age limit: Not more than 26 years as of September 1, 2024.

Selection involves shortlisting based on academic performance, followed by an interview after document verification.

Notification for HR trainee

