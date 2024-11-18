 Eastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota

Eastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota

The application window, which opened on November 15, 2024, will close on December 14, 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Eastern Railway has announced its recruitment drive for 2024, inviting applications for 60 vacancies in Group C and D categories under the sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official websites, rrcrecruit.co.in or rrcer.org. The application window, which opened on November 15, 2024, will close on December 14, 2024.

Read Also
IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024: 28 Vacancies For Various Positions – Apply By November 29; Check...
article-image

Vacancy Details

- Group C (Level-4/Level-5): 5 positions

- Group C (Level-2/Level-3): 16 positions

FPJ Shorts
JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here
JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here
Jiya Shankar Stuns In Salmon Pink Bodycon Dress
Jiya Shankar Stuns In Salmon Pink Bodycon Dress
Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh Shares Update
Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh Shares Update
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply for Trainee Positions Tomorrow
PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply for Trainee Positions Tomorrow

- Group D (Level-1): 39 positions

Eligibility Criteria

- Level 4/Level 5 (Group C): Applicants must hold a graduate degree from a recognized university.

- Level 2/Level 3 (Group C): Completion of Class 12 is mandatory, with priority for candidates who have completed an apprenticeship.

- Level 1 (Group D): Candidates must have passed Class 10 and possess an ITI qualification.

Read Also
GRSE Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 236 Apprentice, HR Trainee Vacancies, Direct Links Here
article-image

Age Limit

Applicants should be aged between 18 and 25 years. No age relaxations will be provided for any category.

Application Fee:

- General Candidates: ₹500

- SC/ST, Women, Minorities, and Economically Backward Candidates: ₹250

Pay Scale

- Group D (Level 1): Grade pay ₹1,800

- Group C (Level 2/3): Grade pay ₹1,900-₹2,000

- Group C (Level 4/5): Grade pay ₹2,400-₹2,800

Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply promptly to avoid last-minute issues. For more details, visit the official websites.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here

JEE Advance: JAB Restores 2 Attempts Limit; Check Details Here

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply for Trainee Positions Tomorrow

PGCIL Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply for Trainee Positions Tomorrow

Eastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota

Eastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota

Mumbai University Declares ATKT Re-Examination Results In Record Time; BSc In 9 Days, BCom In 16...

Mumbai University Declares ATKT Re-Examination Results In Record Time; BSc In 9 Days, BCom In 16...

RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates

RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates