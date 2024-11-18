Eastern Railway Opens Recruitment for 60 Group C and D Positions Under Sports Quota

Representative Image | Pixabay

Eastern Railway has announced its recruitment drive for 2024, inviting applications for 60 vacancies in Group C and D categories under the sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official websites, rrcrecruit.co.in or rrcer.org. The application window, which opened on November 15, 2024, will close on December 14, 2024.

Vacancy Details

- Group C (Level-4/Level-5): 5 positions

- Group C (Level-2/Level-3): 16 positions

- Group D (Level-1): 39 positions

Eligibility Criteria

- Level 4/Level 5 (Group C): Applicants must hold a graduate degree from a recognized university.

- Level 2/Level 3 (Group C): Completion of Class 12 is mandatory, with priority for candidates who have completed an apprenticeship.

- Level 1 (Group D): Candidates must have passed Class 10 and possess an ITI qualification.

Age Limit

Applicants should be aged between 18 and 25 years. No age relaxations will be provided for any category.

Application Fee:

- General Candidates: ₹500

- SC/ST, Women, Minorities, and Economically Backward Candidates: ₹250

Pay Scale

- Group D (Level 1): Grade pay ₹1,800

- Group C (Level 2/3): Grade pay ₹1,900-₹2,000

- Group C (Level 4/5): Grade pay ₹2,400-₹2,800

Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply promptly to avoid last-minute issues. For more details, visit the official websites.