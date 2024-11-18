 IIT Bombay Recruitment 2024: 28 Vacancies For Various Positions – Apply By November 29; Check Eligibility & Application Process
Eligible candidates can apply online via iitb.ac.in by November 29, 2024. The selection process includes a written test/skill test and an interview.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
IIT Bombay | IIT Bombay (Facebook)

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has announced 28 vacancies for positions such as Technical Superintendent, Technical Officer, Medical Officer, Junior Mechanic, and others. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal before November 29, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:
Varies by role; includes requirements such as B.E./B.Tech, M.Sc., MCA, ITI certifications, or equivalent with relevant experience.

Age Limit:

Most posts: Up to 32 years.

Senior roles (e.g., Technical Officer, Medical Officer): Up to 40 years.

Junior roles: Up to 27 years.
Check the official notification for post-specific qualifications and experience requirements.

Selection Process

Written Test/Skill Test

Interview

How to Apply

Visit the IIT Bombay Career Portal: Apply Here.

Fill out the application form and upload required documents.

Submit the form online.

No hard/soft copies need to be sent via post/email.

For a detailed breakdown of roles and pay scales, refer to the official notification.

