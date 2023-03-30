SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification to be out on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; Click to know more

Staff Selection Commission is going to release SSC CGL 2023 notification on April 1, 2023.
Aspirants who want to appear for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in after the notification is released.
Last date to apply
The last date to apply for the examination is till May 1, 2023.
Exam Date
The Tier (I) CBT for CGL 2023 will be conducted from July 14 to July 27, 2023 as per the notification released yesterday by the SSC.
Click on the story below to check dates for various exams conducted by SSC in 2023.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of Tier I exam followed by Tier II examination.
Educational qualification
Candidates must have bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognized University or equivalent.
Application Fee
The application fees is ₹100/- for General and OBC category candidates.
Women candidates , Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)/ Ex-servicemen (ESM) candidates are exempted from payment of fee.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)