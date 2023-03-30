SSC CGL Exam 2023 notification to be out on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; Click to know more

The most awaited exam for Graduates, SSC CGL notification will be out on April 1. | ANI (Representational)

Staff Selection Commission is going to release SSC CGL 2023 notification on April 1, 2023.

Aspirants who want to appear for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in after the notification is released.

Last date to apply

The last date to apply for the examination is till May 1, 2023.

Exam Date

The Tier (I) CBT for CGL 2023 will be conducted from July 14 to July 27, 2023 as per the notification released yesterday by the SSC.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Tier I exam followed by Tier II examination.

Educational qualification

Candidates must have bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognized University or equivalent.

Application Fee

The application fees is ₹100/- for General and OBC category candidates.

Women candidates , Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)/ Ex-servicemen (ESM) candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

