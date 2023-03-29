SSC Exams 2023 dates out for MTS, SI, CHSL, CGL exam at ssc.nic.in

SSC website | SSC

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has today released dates for the SSC exams 2023 to be conducted this year.

The exam dates have been released for various exams conducted by SSC. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) or MTS Exam 2022 will be conducted from May 2 to May 19 and again from June 13 to June 20, 2023.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be conducted on May 2, 2023.

SSC Exam Schedule pic.twitter.com/RnOYmImnF3 — SSC News (@SSCorg_in) March 29, 2023

Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL), 2022 (Tier II) will be conducted on June 26, 2023.

Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 & Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 will be conducted from June 27 to June 30, 2023.

The most waited exam Combined Graduate Level Examination(CGL), 2023 (Tier-I) will be conducted from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

Steps to download calendar for SSC Exams 2023

To download the calendar, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Calendar 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the exam dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.