In pics: Check government exam dates in 2023 here

By: FPJ Education Desk | March 24, 2023
Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 2023 admit cards are out on March 24, The Exam is Scheduled on April 16, 2023
NDA and NA 1 2023 exams (can appear after 10+2) are also scheduled to take place on April 16, 2023 along with CDS1. Its admit card are out on the official site of UPSC.
UPSC Civil Services Examination, the toughest exam in the country is scheduled on May 28, 2023
SSC CHSL 2023 notification will be out in May, Tentative dates for exam is July/August
The most awaited exam for Graduates, SSC CGL notification will be released in April. Exams are likely to be conducted in June/July
UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam date is May 28, 2023. For more updates check upsc.nic.in
