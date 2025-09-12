 SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of Mismanagement
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of Mismanagement

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of Mismanagement

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 exam scheduled on September 12 was cancelled at multiple centres due to technical and administrative problems. Candidates expressed frustration over the sudden disruption.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Candidates stranded outside SSC CGL exam centres as Tier-1 exams are cancelled due to technical and administrative issues | Image: X

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) faced a major setback on the first day of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 Examination 2025, as exams at several centres across India were cancelled due to technical and administrative issues. The nationwide exam, scheduled from September 12 to 26, is being conducted for over 28 lakh candidates at 260 centres across 129 cities.

Centres Affected

Jammu: The exam at Digital Computer Education (1st shift) was cancelled due to technical glitches. Candidates from this centre will now appear on September 26, 2025.

Bokaro, Jharkhand: At TISSA Technology, 66 candidates who faced technical issues in the 1st shift will be rescheduled separately. The 2nd and 3rd shifts at this centre have been completely cancelled and will be conducted on later dates.

FPJ Shorts
EEPC India Urges Reinstatement Of Interest Equalisation Scheme To Shield Exporters From US Tariff Hit
EEPC India Urges Reinstatement Of Interest Equalisation Scheme To Shield Exporters From US Tariff Hit
India, US Nearing Major Trade Deal, Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Sergio Gor Hints At Breakthrough Talks In Washington
India, US Nearing Major Trade Deal, Trump’s Ambassador Nominee Sergio Gor Hints At Breakthrough Talks In Washington
SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of Mismanagement
SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of Mismanagement
Mallikarjun Kharge Warns Underperforming Gujarat Congress Leaders, Gives 90 Days Or Face Removal From Posts
Mallikarjun Kharge Warns Underperforming Gujarat Congress Leaders, Gives 90 Days Or Face Removal From Posts

Kolkata, West Bengal: The entire exam at Mind Matrix, Kalaberia, near Bishnupur Bazar Bus Stop, has been cancelled for all shifts, with rescheduling planned for a later date.

Gurugram & Delhi: MM Public School, Gurugram, and Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School, Delhi, faced administrative challenges leading to cancellations, as per the reports.

Read Also
SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 Begins For Over 28 Lakh Candidates; Chairman Shares Key Message
article-image

Candidate Reactions

Aspirants expressed frustration over the unexpected cancellations, calling the move inconvenient and poorly communicated. Many candidates travelled long distances to their exam centres, only to discover the exams had been called off. The sudden disruption left students anxious about rescheduling and preparation. As per a viral video, students outside MM Public School, Gurugram, began protesting and chanting, expressing their disappointment over the cancellations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of...

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of...

Bengaluru: School Bus Carrying 20 Children Tilts After Wheel Tets Stuck In Pothole On...

Bengaluru: School Bus Carrying 20 Children Tilts After Wheel Tets Stuck In Pothole On...

Viral Video Shows Unnao ITI College Students Doing Cleaning Work, Sparks Outrage

Viral Video Shows Unnao ITI College Students Doing Cleaning Work, Sparks Outrage

SC’s TET Mandate Sparks Job Uncertainty For Over 1 Lakh Maharashtra Teachers

SC’s TET Mandate Sparks Job Uncertainty For Over 1 Lakh Maharashtra Teachers

BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out; Check Details Here

BHU CUET UG Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out; Check Details Here