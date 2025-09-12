SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam Cancelled At Multiple Centres On September 12 Amidst Reports Of Mismanagement

Candidates stranded outside SSC CGL exam centres as Tier-1 exams are cancelled due to technical and administrative issues | Image: X

SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) faced a major setback on the first day of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-1 Examination 2025, as exams at several centres across India were cancelled due to technical and administrative issues. The nationwide exam, scheduled from September 12 to 26, is being conducted for over 28 lakh candidates at 260 centres across 129 cities.

Centres Affected

Jammu: The exam at Digital Computer Education (1st shift) was cancelled due to technical glitches. Candidates from this centre will now appear on September 26, 2025.

Bokaro, Jharkhand: At TISSA Technology, 66 candidates who faced technical issues in the 1st shift will be rescheduled separately. The 2nd and 3rd shifts at this centre have been completely cancelled and will be conducted on later dates.

Kolkata, West Bengal: The entire exam at Mind Matrix, Kalaberia, near Bishnupur Bazar Bus Stop, has been cancelled for all shifts, with rescheduling planned for a later date.

Gurugram & Delhi: MM Public School, Gurugram, and Bharti Vidya Niketan Public School, Delhi, faced administrative challenges leading to cancellations, as per the reports.

SSC CGL 2025 का पहला दिन...

कहीं exam रद्द, कहीं घंटो कि देरी, कहीं system ही बंद!

28 लाख छात्रों का exam होना है जो माँ बाप कि उमीदें, अपनी नींद, अपनी जवानी सालो से दाँव पर लगाकर बैठे है!

इतना बड़ा exam और खतरनाक लापरवाही - ये है आज की 'निष्पक्ष व पारदर्शी परीक्षा प्रणाली जो… pic.twitter.com/tqjETtemSO — Abhinay Maths (@abhinaymaths) September 12, 2025

Candidate Reactions

Aspirants expressed frustration over the unexpected cancellations, calling the move inconvenient and poorly communicated. Many candidates travelled long distances to their exam centres, only to discover the exams had been called off. The sudden disruption left students anxious about rescheduling and preparation. As per a viral video, students outside MM Public School, Gurugram, began protesting and chanting, expressing their disappointment over the cancellations.

12 सितम्बर को SSC CGL 2025 की परीक्षा सेंटर पर पहुँचने के बाद कैंसिल कर दी गई और अब 24-26 सितम्बर को दुबारा कराई जाएगी



परीक्षा के दिन बच्चा 150 से 200 किमी की दूरी तय करके सेंटर पर पहुंचता है और पहुंच के क्या देखता है कि पेपर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव रीजन से कैंसिल, मजाक बनाकर रख दिया है… pic.twitter.com/7pehPEs5P2 — Rojgar with Ankit (@rojgarwithankit) September 12, 2025