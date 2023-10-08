SSC CAPF, Delhi Police SI 2023 Answer Keys Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC SI & CAPF 2023 Notification | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 on October 8. Those candidates who appeared can download the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to check SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer keys

Candidates can download the answer key using their application number and date of birth.

The official notification reads, "Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 07.10.2023 (05:00 PM) to 09.10.2023 (05:00 PM) on payment of W 100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 09.10.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances."

SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2023"

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the answer key link.

Log in using your credentials.

Check the answer key.

Take print for future reference.